Project: Garden path

Before: A drab grey concrete wall. Sue Ferris

After: A freshly painted fence - with pickets added - and flowering shrubs which add a riot of colour Sue Ferris

Gather your supplies

Paving and brickie's sand

Cement

Charcoal face bricks

Crushed granite

You'll also need

Crowbar

Spirit level

Shovel

Stringlines

Wheelbarrow

Rubber mallet

Trowel

Here's how

Step 1

Step 1 Sue Ferris

Use crowbar to break up and remove existing concrete path. Excavate near gate for bricked entry.

Step 2

Step 2 Sue Ferris

At gate, lay 50mm thick bed of paving sand that is 80mm below the finished height of the path. Mix a bit of cement into the sand so it will harden when wet. Make the sand level then lay face bricks on top, aligned with the outside of the fence.

Step 3

Step 3 Sue Ferris

Dig narrow trenches along the sides of your path. Set up stringlines at the outside edges of your path. Blend brickie's sand and cement in the ratio of 5:1 and mix with water in a wheelbarrow. Make the mix so it will hold its shape but will easily give when a brick is pressed into it. Shovel mortar into trench, then lay bricks on edge in mortar. Tap down using a rubber mallet until edge of brick meets the stringline.

Step 4

Step 4 Sue Ferris

Every so often, lay a row of bricks across the path to break it up and create interest along the length. When finished, spread mortar on either side of the bricks about 30mm from the top. Splay the mortar away from the bricks with a trowel to create a wide bed. Leave mortar to set.

Step 5

Spread crushed granite between the bricks, making sure it is at least 40mm thick. Stamp down granite with your feet as you go. Finish path by sweeping off the top of the granite flush with the bricks.

Final look: Add colour and crunch with a granite path edged in charcoal bricks. Sue Ferris

Add on tech for your home

Even the older homes can be brought into the 21st century with a few nifty add-on smart devices.

1. Lockly smart deadbolt and latch

Sue Ferris

Never search for your keys again! The touch keypad allows access for family and friends, with up to 18 different codes available. Fingerprint recognition adds an extra layer of security. It can all be controlled remotely using iOS and Android home assistant systems, and via an app that lets you monitor activity and grant access from anywhere.

2. Eufy 1080P Floodlight

Sue Ferris

Motion-activated floodlight and security camera all in one. Record what's on the camera or livestream directly to your phone. Alerts can also be sent and a 100 decibel siren can be sounded to scare off potential intruders.

3. B-HYVE WIFI Tap Timer

Sue Ferris

Take the hassle out of watering your garden. Attached to your tap, the WiFi-connected device offers you complete control from your smartphone. Real-time weather updates let you adjust your watering schedule to deliver just the right amount of water to your garden, saving on water and money.

What we planted

Make a pattern by repeating the placement of different plants.

Sue Ferris

1. Foxgloves

Sue Ferris

2. 'Baby Pete' agapanthus

Sue Ferris

3. Miscanthus ornamental grass

Sue Ferris

4. Coastal rosemary

Sue Ferris

