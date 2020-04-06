Getty

#1 One bottle of wine contains about 1.27kg of grapes

“It takes around 600 grapes just to make one bottle of wine.”

#2 Red wine gets in colour from grape skins

“When you squeeze most red grapes the juice is clear, the colour and a lot of the flavour in red wine comes from the skins of the grapes, which is why red wines are fermented in contact with the whole berry. You’ll also find that very old red wines are paler in colour than when they were first harvested.

#3 Swirling wine has a real purpose

“For many, swirling your wine may seem like a social norm, or what wine enthusiasts do to display experience. However, it actually has a purpose! When you swirl wine, it liberates the aromatic compounds in the wine, allowing you to uncover the full sensory qualities of the wine. You don’t need to give it a vigorous washing machine spin, just a light slosh will do the trick.”

#4 The grapes used to make wine are different to those you eat

“Wine grapes are a lot smaller, sweeter and contain more seeds that the grapes that you would buy to at a supermarket. The small, sweeter berries create a higher juice-to-skin ratio which results in more pleasurable wines, as most of the grapes’ flavour and aromatic compounds are found closer to the skin and seeds.”

#5 A spoon in an open bottle of sparkling won’t stop it going flat

“Keep an open bottle of sparkling wine ice cold and sealed with a “champagne” to reduce the amount of gas released, and help preserve some of the bubbles. If you are keeping it in the fridge, refrain from placing it in the fridge door or laying down as the opening and closing of the fridge will disrupt the bubbles.”

You might also like:

9 genius wine hacks worth trying at home