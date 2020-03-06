1. Know what gluten is

“Many people don’t quite know what ‘gluten’ is! Gluten is a protein found in foods such as wheat, oats, barley and rye. Coeliac is an autoimmune disease where the lining of the small bowel is sensitive to gluten. While there is no cure, a strict life-long gluten-free diet can help manage the disease. Gluten-intolerance or gluten-sensitivity is when you have negatives side effects from eating gluten, but you might not need to give it up completely.”

2. Gluten-free isn’t always healthier

“Don’t give up gluten because it seems like a healthier way to eat. Foods found in the gluten-free aisle aren't necessarily healthier than traditional products. Sometimes, gluten-free alternatives have more sugar and fat, and less fibre and protein.”

3. Gluten is sneaky

“Gluten can be found in many sneaky places such as soy sauce, oats, salad dressings, gravy, stock cubes, pastry, couscous, pasta, noodles, meat-alternatives and even supplements or lipstick.”

4. You don’t need to cut carbs

“You don’t need to cut out carbohydrates or avoid all grains if you’re gluten-free. Choose naturally gluten-free items such as rice, corn, potato, legumes and dairy foods. Carbohydrates and whole grains provide an important source of energy and nutrients in your diet. To help make your meals balanced, choose gluten-free carbohydrates that are naturally good for you. I love the SunRice SuperGrains range, which is a convenient way to get a healthy serve of gluten-free carbohydrates into meals.”

5. Are you really gluten-intolerant?

“Many people mistakenly think they’re gluten sensitive when in reality, another food like garlic or onion is causing their unpleasant gut-symptoms. Don’t be tempted to self-diagnose. You may end up unnecessarily following a gluten-free diet making it harder to eat out without providing relief for your gut symptoms. Speak to an accredited practicing dietitian who can help you find the best diet for you.”

You might also like:

How to eat a gluten-free diet on a budget