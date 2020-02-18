1. Use texture for contrast

Contrast is usually created by having different colours in a room, but this isn’t possible in an all-white bathroom. Instead, use texture to create contrast, such as glossy subway tiles against matte white paint, or marble bench tops, or a textured flooring option such as matte tiles, stone, or timber.

2. Use metallic finishes to change the temperature

The type of tapware and fixtures you use can have an overall effect on the mood of your bathroom. Use chrome or silver finishes if you want the space to feel cool, or gold, copper and brass finishes to make the space feel warmer and luxurious.

3. Don’t forget to decorate

The bathroom is one of the busiest rooms of the house, so give it the attention is deserves by decorating it thoughtfully. A large artwork can inject colour into an otherwise white-washed bathroom, while fresh flowers, plants, vases or decorative objects will add personality.

4. Pick the right white

There are all sorts of different types of white to choose from, and whether it’s warm or cool can affect your bathroom. A cool white with blue undertones can make the space feel clean, cool and bright, while and warm neutral white can make your bathroom feel warm and welcoming. Warmer whites often bridge the gap between tiles and stone beautifully.

5. Let there be light

It’s so important that you maximise natural light in an all-white bathroom, particularly if it’s small. Position mirrors opposite windows if possible, and use a glass shower screen so the room isn’t visually divided. Keep window dressings minimal, or use linen sheers.

