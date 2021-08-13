Containers come to the rescue and offer great alternatives for gardening in small spaces . Even if you have space for a garden plot, it's worth adding a container or two near your kitchen door so you can have your culinary staples nearby. Tomato container gardening is easy, particularly when you follow a few basic tips.

Select the right container

Tomatoes can grow quite large. Unless you're growing a dwarf variety, you should use a 18L or larger container. Consider plastic pots – they're lightweight and easier to move than ceramic.

Make sure the container has drainage holes in the bottom. If it doesn't, drill three to five holes in the bottom of the container before planting.

Select the right soil and fertiliser

Look for a good-quality potting mix for your container; never use garden soil. Good potting mix that drains well while holding some moisture is one of the keys to successful tomato container gardening. Before adding your tomato plant, add a slow-release fertiliser into the potting mix. Fertilise with a liquid fertiliser every two weeks.