Containers come to the rescue and offer great alternatives for gardening in small spaces. Even if you have space for a garden plot, it's worth adding a container or two near your kitchen door so you can have your culinary staples nearby. Tomato container gardening is easy, particularly when you follow a few basic tips.
Select the right container
Tomatoes can grow quite large. Unless you're growing a dwarf variety, you should use a 18L or larger container. Consider plastic pots – they're lightweight and easier to move than ceramic.
Make sure the container has drainage holes in the bottom. If it doesn't, drill three to five holes in the bottom of the container before planting.
Select the right soil and fertiliser
Look for a good-quality potting mix for your container; never use garden soil. Good potting mix that drains well while holding some moisture is one of the keys to successful tomato container gardening. Before adding your tomato plant, add a slow-release fertiliser into the potting mix. Fertilise with a liquid fertiliser every two weeks.
How to plant your tomato container
Bury the roots and a few inches of the stem of a young tomato plant in the potting mix. Unless you're planting dwarf or patio varieties, add a plant stake or tomato cage for support. Push a four-foot-tall plant stake into the pot, about 10cm from the plant. As the plant grows, pull the stems toward the stake and loosely tie them with twine. If using a tomato cage, simply place it over the plant.
Select a sunny spot
Tomatoes love the sun. Place the container in a spot where plants will get six to eight hours of direct sunlight per day.
Water frequently
Containers dry out more quickly than an in-ground garden, so it's important to check them daily. During hot, dry weather, expect to water tomatoes daily. When watering, add enough water to allow a small amount to drain out the bottom of the container. To reduce diseases, avoid spraying the foliage.
This article originally appeared on Better Homes and Gardens US.