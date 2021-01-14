One savvy mum had the same idea when she shared her simple money tip to Facebook that saved her thousands in one year by doing one simple thing.

"The challenge is every time you receive a $5 note put it away, if you break a note and get $5 then you put it away," she wrote to Facebook.

Getty

Facebook followers took to the comments to share their own experiences with the hack, with many agreeing it helped them save money.



For those that don’t carry cash, it’s suggested that at the end of each day you simply transfer uneven funds into a savings account. If your balance is $26.30 for example, then put aside that $6.30.

Another saving trend that went viral on social media recently promised to save you $5,00 by the end of the year.

“First grab yourself a money tin that can’t be opened, and obviously a cool notepad,” she begins.

“Then I’m writing the numbers 1 through to 100 dollars with a different amount on every sheet, and then shuffling them around so they are in a random order.”

All you have to do next is find somewhere to store the cash. She uses a padded mailing bag, however an envelope or jar would do.

She advises you pull either one sheet a day for 100 days or two sheets per week, and whatever the price written on the paper is, you must put that exact amount into the money tin.

