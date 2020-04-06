Getty

#1 Wholegrains

“Packed full of micronutrients and an excellent source of fibre, whole grains are a fantastic and simple way to support your gut. Not only do they keep us regular, but also because fibre is fuel for your microbes! Whole grains are easy to add to your diet at any time of day. Start the day off with a bowl of oats, simply add quinoa or brown rice to your salad at lunch, or snack on some home-popped popcorn after dinner as you nestle in for a night of Netflix!”

#2 Fruit and vegetables

“Fruit and vegetables are important for our gut health due to their fibre, polyphenols and antioxidant content. Fibre specifically aids in digestion and allows food to pass through our intestines smoothly, while providing fuel for our microbes to feed off and continue to populate. Try to keep half of your plate full of vegetables at most meals. Introducing meatless Monday’s is another great way to incorporate more plant foods. Include some fruit in your diet by topping your muesli with berries or ensure your fruit bowl is always well stocked with seasonal fruit and is in clear sight. Two pieces of fruit per day is recommended, while we want to aim for a minimum of five serves of vegetables across the day.”

#3 Fermented foods

“Fermented foods can contain a number of beneficial bacteria to support our microbiome. Coming into winter, this may also be great for our immunity as a large portion of our immune cells reside in the gut. Fermented foods include kefir, kimchi, miso and sauerkraut. My favourite way to incorporate this into my diet is by consuming a daily dose of the The Culture Co’s kefir yogurt.”

#4 Prebiotics

“Prebiotics are a type of fibre and are a great way to support your gut health, as microbes love to feed on them and this stimulates the growth of more good bacteria. Try increasing your intake of these nutritious foods such as asparagus, leeks, onions, garlic, flaxseeds, oats and barley.”

#5 Legumes

“Full of fibre such as resistant starch, legumes are often overlooked but are fantastic for supporting our gut health. You can cook them from scratch or, if you’re new to legumes, then the canned varieties are just as nutritious - but more convenient. Try adding lentils to your soup, top your salad with chickpeas or add some kidney or black beans to your next stew.”

