1. Bring your own shopping bags

“Grab yourself a bunch to keep and reuse every time you go shopping. Alternatively, why not reuse all your delivery boxes before recycling?”



2. Say goodbye to disposables

“When you buy something, consider its life expectancy. How long can it be used” Will it have more than one use? When you’re finished, will it end up in landfill?



3. Choose eco-conscious beauty products

“Look for plastic-free options made from compostable and recyclable packing, uncoated paper, or even bamboo.”



4. Never buy bottled water

“Water from the tap is perfectly beautiful, pure and free. Why pay for bottled water in the first place, especially when it’s in a plastic bottle you’ll just toss in the bin? Everyone should invest in a good refillable, thermos-style bottle.”



5. Choose an eco-friendly plastic-free toilet paper

“Try a toilet paper made from 100% plant-based materials, such as bamboo and sugarcane waste, like Pure Planet Club toilet tissue. It’s also BPA-free, cruelty free, biodegradable and vegan-friendly.”

