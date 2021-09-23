1. Bringing you dead animals or insects as gifts

If your cat has ever delivered an unwanted dead mouse or insect, it turns out they are simply returning the favour for feeding them.

Sometimes it can be that they are full and giving you a share, or just want you to store their "gift" for later.

2. Napping away on your laptop or computer

It can be difficult to remove a sleeping cat when it randomly decides to sleep on your laptop. Usually it's when you are at your most busy!

Cats ideally like to sleep at 20 degrees or above, so that's why they just love getting cozy on your warm device.

3. Why they purr

According to Gudrun Ravetz, president of the British Veterinary Association their purrs signal for attention and are a way for them to communicate with us.

4. Scratching

There are two common theories as to why cats just love to scratch.

Firstly, it is their version of signalling territory (just like dogs) by using their scent glands within their paws. Secondly, if they are kneading away at your clothing it is simply a display of affection and love.

5. Head butting and curling around your legs

This is yet another way cats like to communicate to greet and tell you that they feel safe around you. It all has to do with their facial pheromones for bonding and comfort.