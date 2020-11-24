If you like Jamie Oliver's stye of making things easy then BOSH! is for you. Created by two English lads this is vegan with punch.

Authors Henry Firth and Ian Theasby have over 2.3 million social followers who love their vibrant YouTube videos. These guys prove that being vegan can be fun and easy.

RRP $29.99

If you've been to Melbourne, you'll know the restaurant Smith and Daughters.

Known for its vegan Meatballs, Prawns in Garlic Sauce, Tuna and Green Pea Croquettes - meals that sound meaty but are actually all plant-based. This is the recipe book that's filled all their vegan secrets.

With this book you'll learn how to cook without meat and never have to tell your carnivore friends or family that they just ate a plate of veg.

RRP $48

This 250 recipe vegan cookbook by Isa Chandra Moskowitz and Terry Hope Romero includes gluten-free, soy-free, low-fat and cook-in-under-45 minute vegan meals.

This really is the ultimate vegan cookbook, and you don't have to be vegan to enjoy it. Once you get used to the uber long ingredient lists and the layout (the photos are all in the middle of the book), you'll be cooking up a storm in no time.

Bonus: it's full of tips to help you adopt new cooking methods that best suit a plant-based diet.

RRP $37.75

What started out as a personal journey soon became a worldwide phenomenon and now, Deliciously Ella has a whole range of cookbooks including The Plant Based Cookbook which hits the vegan nail on the head.

Filled with 100 mouthwatering and healthy recipes, Ella's recipes are easy to follow and include hearty one-pot curries and stews, breakfasts, brunches, brownies and everything in between.

RRP $38.80

Created and compiled by New York Times bestseller Angela Liddon, Oh She Glows Every Day contains over 100 plant-based recipes that will get you glowing from the inside out.

Each recipe has its own full page picture so you can see what you're making and be inspired while you cook.

An added bonus of this vegan recipe book is the pantry guide at the back which provides helpful tips on what to buy before you start cooking. Perfect if you're new to vegan ingredients or cooking in general.

RRP $27.75