Shake off this messy year but starting 2021 with a clean new slate.

To get you started, here are 26 things you can throw out right now:

1. Dried or dirty tubs of play dough

2. Old magazines and newspapers

3. Old beauty products you haven’t used

4. Expired pantry items

5. Broken toys

6. Clothes you haven't worn in the past year

7. Old diaries and calendars

8. Broken Christmas decorations

9. Clothes and shoes that your child has grown out of

10. Pens missing lids

11. Rusted outdoor accessories

12. Old receipts and documents

13. Dead mobile phones

14. Old tea towels

15. Broken appliances you’ve been meaning to fix

16. Excess yarn or fabric in your craft stash

17. Plastic bags

18. Old socks and underwear

19. Piles of newspapers and magazines

20. Chipped mugs, plates and bowls

21. Catalogues

22. Old or stained linen

23. Dead plants

24. Things you’ve been driving around in your car boot

25. Clothes you can’t fit into

26. Old bills

