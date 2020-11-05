Shake off this messy year but starting 2021 with a clean new slate.
To get you started, here are 26 things you can throw out right now:
1. Dried or dirty tubs of play dough
2. Old magazines and newspapers
3. Old beauty products you haven’t used
4. Expired pantry items
5. Broken toys
6. Clothes you haven't worn in the past year
7. Old diaries and calendars
8. Broken Christmas decorations
9. Clothes and shoes that your child has grown out of
10. Pens missing lids
11. Rusted outdoor accessories
12. Old receipts and documents
13. Dead mobile phones
14. Old tea towels
15. Broken appliances you’ve been meaning to fix
16. Excess yarn or fabric in your craft stash
17. Plastic bags
18. Old socks and underwear
19. Piles of newspapers and magazines
20. Chipped mugs, plates and bowls
21. Catalogues
22. Old or stained linen
23. Dead plants
24. Things you’ve been driving around in your car boot
25. Clothes you can’t fit into
26. Old bills
You may also like
12 clever ways to prevent clutter
What happens to your mind when you declutter