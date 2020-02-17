The benefits of tiny homes are seemingly endless. The mortgages are small and easily managed, the properties can be built in much quicker timeframes, plus, a tiny home is portable, so you can venture around Australia – tiny home in tow! Tiny homes can also be built to be entirely self-sufficient, with solar power, rainwater catchment and composting toilets, so you can live totally off-the-grid and save money on your bills!

However, it can be hard to get all the info you need on building and living in a tiny home. Enter: The Tiny Home Carnival, which will be in Sydney from March 7 to 8 at St Ives Showground.

The Tiny Homes Carnival is the place to learn everything you ever wanted to know about tiny homes. There will be essential consumer information available, talks on the benefits of tiny homes and the tiny home movement, plus meet and greet opportunities with the hosts of Tiny House Nation.

There will also be some amazing tiny homes woth checking out, but you can take a sneak peek at them right here!

The Reyes Tiny Home

Reyes sports a contemporary design and a giant full-height panoramic window to bring the outdoors in.

The Minimalist Tiny Home

The Minimalist is a beautiful classic design with wooden accents and comes fitted with a loft and storage space beneath the stairs to maximise living space.

The Whispers Tiny Home

Whispers lets you have the best of both worlds - a classic wood-cladded exterior with modern interior styling and a loft bedroom.

The Reminisce Tiny Home

A truly tiny house at only 4.8m long, Reminisce exemplifies tiny living without sacrificing the key essentials in a house, as this design comes with a lounge, kitchenette, bathroom and loft bedroom.

