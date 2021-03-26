Late-night chocolate cravings have you searching for a quick fix? With just six basic ingredients, a mug and a microwave, you can have dessert made in less than two minutes. So what are you waiting for? Indulgence is just a few beeps away…

Tips:

• To make the cake more pantry-friendly, swap butter for 1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil.

• No milk? Use water instead.

• Instead of chocolate chips, try rolled oats or finely chopped apple or pear.

• Use microwave-safe cups. Please note, the cups used in this shoot are ceramic, made to look like enamel.

• Also try our other version (pictured right, above): 2-minute white chocolate and banana mug cake.

Method

Step 1 Put 20g chopped unsalted butter in a 1-cup capacity microwave-safe mug. Put in microwave on high/100% for 20 seconds or until butter melts.