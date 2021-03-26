Late-night chocolate cravings have you searching for a quick fix? With just six basic ingredients, a mug and a microwave, you can have dessert made in less than two minutes. So what are you waiting for? Indulgence is just a few beeps away…
WATCH: How to make a chocolate mug cake
Ingredients
- 20g chopped unsalted butter
- 1 Tbsp cocoa powder
- 2 Tbsp brown sugar
- 2 Tbsp milk
- 2 Tbsp self-raising flour
- 1 Tbsp dark chocolate chips
Tips:
• To make the cake more pantry-friendly, swap butter for 1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil.
• No milk? Use water instead.
• Instead of chocolate chips, try rolled oats or finely chopped apple or pear.
• Use microwave-safe cups. Please note, the cups used in this shoot are ceramic, made to look like enamel.
• Also try our other version (pictured right, above): 2-minute white chocolate and banana mug cake.
Method
Step 1 Put 20g chopped unsalted butter in a 1-cup capacity microwave-safe mug. Put in microwave on high/100% for 20 seconds or until butter melts.
Step 2 Stir in 1 Tbsp cocoa powder until smooth.
Step 3 Stir in 2 Tbsp brown sugar until combined.
Step 4 Pour in 2 Tbsp milk and stir to combine.
Step 5 Add 2 Tbsp self-raising flour and stir again until smooth.
Step 6 Stir in 1 Tbsp dark chocolate chips. Put in microwave on high/100% for 45–55 seconds (depending on depth and width of mug) or until cake rises to top and is firm to touch. Serve with ice-cream, raspberries and chocolate sauce or toppings of your choice or for an indulgent adult twist, drizzle your favourite liqueur over the cake once cooked.