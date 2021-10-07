Got a hankering for something sweet and want to satisfy it, pronto? With just six ingredients, a mug and a microwave, you can get the quick fix you're after.

Ingredients

20g chopped unsalted butter

1/3 ripe banana

2 tbsp brown sugar

2 tbsp milk

3 tbsp self-raising flour

Ice cream, sliced banana and caramel topping, to serve

Method

1. Put chopped unsalted butter in a 1-cup capacity microwave-safe mug.

2. Put in microwave on high/100% for 20 seconds or until butter melts.

3. Add banana and mash with a fork.

4. Stir in brown sugar.

5. Pour in milk and stir to combine.

6. Add self-raising flour and stir again until well combined.

7. Stir in white chocolate chips.

8. Put in microwave on high/100% for 80–90 seconds (depending on depth and width of mug) or until cake rises to the top of the mug and is firm to touch. Serve with ice cream, sliced banana and caramel topping.

Makes 1

Note This cake is more pudding-like and a little denser than the chocolate cake.