Got a hankering for something sweet and want to satisfy it, pronto? With just six ingredients, a mug and a microwave, you can get the quick fix you're after.
Ingredients
20g chopped unsalted butter
1/3 ripe banana
2 tbsp brown sugar
2 tbsp milk
3 tbsp self-raising flour
Ice cream, sliced banana and caramel topping, to serve
Method
1. Put chopped unsalted butter in a 1-cup capacity microwave-safe mug.
2. Put in microwave on high/100% for 20 seconds or until butter melts.
3. Add banana and mash with a fork.
4. Stir in brown sugar.
5. Pour in milk and stir to combine.
6. Add self-raising flour and stir again until well combined.
7. Stir in white chocolate chips.
8. Put in microwave on high/100% for 80–90 seconds (depending on depth and width of mug) or until cake rises to the top of the mug and is firm to touch. Serve with ice cream, sliced banana and caramel topping.
Makes 1
Note This cake is more pudding-like and a little denser than the chocolate cake.
Cook's tips
• To make the cake more pantry-friendly, swap butter for 1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil.
• No milk? Use water instead.
• Instead of chocolate chips, try rolled oats or finely chopped apple or pear.
• For an indulgent adult twist, drizzle your favourite liqueur over the cake once cooked.
• Use microwave-safe cups. Please note, the cups used in this shoot are ceramic, made to look like enamel.
