A study of 400,000 people conducted in Taiwan, published in medical journal The Lancet, has discovered that just 15 minutes of moderate exercise per day, or 90 minutes per week, is enough to add up to three years to your life expectancy. So, going for a brisk walk for just 15 minutes every day is well worth the light sweat you may or may not work up.

While current health advice recommends at least 30 minutes of physical activity per day, 15 minutes per day is enough to make a difference to those people who participate in little to no physical activity at all.

Getty

The study also revealed that with every additional 15 minutes spent on exercise per day, the risk of death (from all causes) was reduced by a further 4%.

To further sweeten the deal, research conducted by Maastricht University Medical Centre found that people who drink one alcoholic beverage per day are 40% more likely to reach their 90th birthday. So, why not make a ritual of it and follow your evening walk with a glass of wine with a loved one? Ninetieth birthday, here we come!

