We’ve pulled together a quick reference list of low calorie fruit and vegetables, plus six suggestions for both high protein, and high iron foods, to keep you feeling full and on track to reach you weight loss goals.
However, it’s important to remember to always seek weight loss and diet guidance from a health professional before embarking on any new regimes, and ensure that you are sticking to a healthy, balanced diet.
High protein foods
- Eggs
- Almonds
- Chicken
- Red meat
- Oats
- Greek yoghurt
High iron foods
- Chicken
- Eggs
- Nuts
- Green leafy vegtables
- Quinoa
- Broccoli
Low calorie fruit and vegetables
- Rock melon
- Berries
- Apricot
- Pineapple
- Watermelon
- Dark grapes
- Oranges
- Apple
- Lettuce
- Cucumber
- Mushrooms
- Spinach
- Tomato
- Pumpkin
- Broccoli