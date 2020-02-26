WATCH: Do you need to change your diet? Watch the video below to learn the signs of a bad diet.

As anyone who is watching their weight will tell you, the key to losing weight, and keeping it off, is calorie deficit. That is, ensuring that you are burning more calories than you eat each day.

However, when it comes to counting calories, it’s important to remember to eat foods that are not only low-calorie, but also full of essential vitamins and minerals.