7 chill yoga poses that are said to ease anxiety

Although stress and anxious feelings are a normal reaction to high-pressure situations, these feelings should pass when the situation is resolved. If you find yourself struggling with feelings of anxiety and stress during everyday life, then you may be struggling with anxiety.

According to Beyond Blue, anxiety is one of the most common mental health issues in Australia, and one in three women, and one in five men, will experience anxiety at some point in their lives.