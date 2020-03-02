What is the difference between normal and problematic anxiety?
Normal anxiety usually strikes at high-pressure times, such as job interviews, public speaking or dealing with an unusual and high-stress issue at work. Anxiety becomes problematic when you feel anxious more often than not and it negatively impacts your quality of life and day-to-day functions.
How many types of anxiety are there?
Beyond Blue advises there are up to four types of anxiety: generalised anxiety disorder, social anxiety, specific phobias and panic disorders.
So, what are the symptoms of problematic anxiety?
Beyond Blue advises.
Physical
- Panic Attacks
- Hot and cold flushes
- Racing heart
- Tight chest
- Quick breathing
- Restlessness
- Feeling tense, wound up or edgy
- Sweating
- Trembling
- dizziness
Psychological
- Excessive fear
- Worry
- Catastrophizing
- Obsessive thinking
Behavioural
- Avoiding situations that make you feel anxious, including studying, work or social situations.
