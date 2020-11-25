Our buyers guide finds the best mop for every kind of flooring. We’ve done the research for you on which mops are best for tile floors, for wood floors, for laminate floors and also for concrete, stone and marble floors.

What to look for in a mop

When choosing a mop check the manufacturer’s instructions against your flooring type and look for good quality materials and construction. It pays to make a longer-term investment and “Buy once, buy well”. Lighter weight plastic and cheap construction often means the mop will snap or break easily with use and need replacement after a short time, contributing to landfill.

Look for removable and machine-washable pads or mop heads and accessories that mean less waste and a longer lasting product, so more affordable in the long run.

Different types of mop

Spray mops

In a similar way to how an iron mists your clothing, spray mops incorporate a water reservoir on the handle and a trigger to dispense water ahead of the mop head as you clean the floor. It works just like wiping a bench with a damp cloth so dries within minutes and does away with the need for a bucket of water.

Spray mops are a great way to control the amount of water you use, particularly on natural timber flooring, which can buckle over time with too much water applied through excessive cleaning.

A quality spray mop is an efficient way to do a good regular and consistent job of cleaning your floor without leaving streaks and can also be used as a wall cleaner mop.

Top tips:

Add vinegar to the water and for a deeper clean and a few drops of essential oil to give the room a fresh fragrance

Add sugar soap to clean walls

Best spray mops

1. Tiffany Spray Mop, $16.80, catch.com.au



Why we love it:

Two tanks for water and detergent storage

Spray nozzle provides a gentle mist with just enough moisture to clean without damage to wooden flooring

This is the best mop for:

Timber flooring

Laminate flooring

Concrete flooring

Tiled flooring

Lino flooring

Stone & slate flooring

2. Bona Spray Mop, $84, Kogan

Why we love it:

Specially developed for either finished timber floors OR other hard flooring

Leaves no streaks

Washable microfibre pads

Strong, lightweight construction

This is the best mop for:

Timber flooring

Laminate flooring

Concrete flooring

Tiled flooring

Lino flooring

Stone & slate flooring

3. Boomjoy Aluminium Spray Mop, $39, catch.com.au

Why we love it:

Use wet and dry

Compact swivel head

Durable aluminum plate mop head



This is the best mop for:

Timber flooring

Tiled flooring

Laminate flooring

Ceramic flooring

Vinyl flooring

Spin mops

Closest to a conventional mop in the way it works, a spin mop has a microfibre mop head and a mechanism on the head that allows it to spin on the end of the handle and comes with a companion bucket that has a fixed basket in the top. The mop is placed in the cleaning water and drained using a pedal to rotate the mop head at speed, removing excess water – similar to the way a salad spinner works. Lightweight plastic microfibre mop heads snap on easily to extendable handles and are usually machine-washable. Spin feature means they rotate 180 degrees for simple cleaning action on the floor without leaving streaks behind.

Top tip: Ensure mop head is clicked to angle after spinning for easy, flexible cleaning ability.

Best spin mops:

4. White Magic Spin Mop, $79, Kogan

Why we love it:

Nice big bucket with pouring window

Head is made from 8000 strands of absorbent microfibres for heavier cleaning where needed

Machine washable at least 100 times

Height adjustable handle

This is the best mop for:

All hard surfaces including wood and laminate

5. Sabco Compact Spin Mop Set, $38, catch.com.au

Why we love it:

Affordable

Compact bucket design

Guard on bucket to prevent spilling

Simple pump-action spin system – no pedal

Height adjustable handle

This is the best mop for:

Most hard flooring

6. Panache 360 Degree Split Bucket Spin Mop, $34.99, catch.com.au

Why we love it:

Affordable

Includes plastic bottle to add washing detergent

Separates clean water from dirty water



This is the best mop for:

Timber flooring

Tiled flooring

Most hard flooring

Steam mops

Steam mops are a great solution for quick and easy cleaning without chemicals, instead using hot steam to clean. Steam mops are said to be excellent for cleaning windows and glass and effective in killing bacteria, dust mites and neutralising pet smells. Water is heated to above boiling within the unit and steam is passed through the mop head to clean hard flooring, glass and freshen carpet. Steam mops require access to a power point at all times to maintain steam at high temperature.

Some users report steam mops leave floors overly wet after cleaning.

Top tips:

Add a few drops of eucalyptus or tea tree essential oil to the water for a clean and fresh fragrance

Do not use on waxed timber flooring as steam may damage protective coating

Have the potential to damage hardwood and laminate timber flooring as it forces steam into the wood and may cause cracks, damage or buckling

Take care with vinyl flooring where joins occur as continued use may encourage lifting due to break down of adhesive

Best steam mops:

7. Bissell Steam Mop Select, $148.99, House

Why we love it:

Consistently rates highest in consumer reviews

Good quality & long lasting

Easy to use

Easy to store

Comes with soft microfiber mop head plus scrubber head for heavy duty cleaning

Approved by National Asthma Council’s Sensitive Choice program

This is the best mop for:

Tiled flooring

Marble flooring

Stone flooring

8. 5-in-1 Steam Mop Stick, $99.99, Kogan

Why we love it:

Easy to assemble and operate

Quickly heats up in as little as 25 seconds

Requires zero chemicals or detergents

This is the best mop for:

Tiled flooring

Marble flooring

Stone flooring

9. Vax Fresh Twin Tank 1600W Steam Cleaner, $149.00, The Good Guys

Why we love it:

Twin tank technology that automatically mixes steam with detergent inside the mop

No need for buckets with a 500ml in-built tank

Triangular-shaped mop head makes it easy to get into and clean corners

This is the best mop for:

Tiled flooring

Marble flooring

Stone flooring

Bionic and automated mops

Powered by electricity, there are several mops on the market that take the heavy work out of using a floor mop. These range from power assisted pushing to fully automated and are great for those with back pain sufferers or who find bending and pushing difficult.

10. iRobot Braava 380t Robot Mop, $549, The Good Guys

Why we love it:

iRobot mops are great for light cleaning and small areas or apartments

No manual mopping needed – fully automatic

Easy to assemble and operate

What we don’t like:

Takes a long time to sweep and mop

Very high price tag

Small mop head

This is the best mop for:

Timber flooring

Tiled flooring

Laminate flooring

Vinyl flooring

Basic mop systems

A good old-fashioned flat-head mop is still the tool of choice for many. This can also take the form of a sponge mop, which is a great wall cleaning mop due to it’s padding and long reach.

Now with the added option of a head which you can:

Attach microfiber cloths to sweep, dust and clean walls

Dampen with water for a quick wipe of a small space

Buy loaded with an anti-bacterial cloth

Best flat head mops

11. Sabco Hardwood Floor Kit Cleaning System, $13.99, catch.com.au

Why we love it:

Fast, lightweight, effortless cleaning system

Sturdy construction

No bucket needed

Affordable

This is the best mop for:

Most hard flooring

12. Easy Squeezy Mop, $19.99, Kogan

Why we love it:

Lightweight, simple system

Great for small areas and quick cleanups

360° swivel head to get into hard to reach places

Machine washable microfibre pad

This is the best mop for:

Timber flooring

Tiled flooring

Vinyl flooring

Laminated flooring

