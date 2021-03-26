2. White Roses by Flyte

3. Magnolia by JJ Cale

4. Will it Grow by Jakob Dylan

5. Every rose has its thorn by Poison

6. I heard it Through the Grapevine by Marvin Gaye

7. From Little Things Big Things Grow by Paul Kelly

8. Bed of Roses by Bon Jovi

9. Daisies by Katy Perry

10. Strawberry Swing by Coldplay

11. For the Roses by Joni Mitchell

12. Wildflower by Tom Petty

13. Bloom by Troye Sivan

14. You Don't Bring me Flowers by Neil Diamond and Barbara Streisand

15. California Dreamin' by The Mamas and the Papas

16. Plum by Troye Sivan

17. Kiss from a Rose by Seal

18. Build me up Buttercup by The Foundations

19. Let it Grow by Eric Clapton

20. San Francisco (be sure to wear flowers in your hair) by Scott McKenzie

21. Thorn in my Side by Eurythmics

