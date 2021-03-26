2. White Roses by Flyte
3. Magnolia by JJ Cale
4. Will it Grow by Jakob Dylan
5. Every rose has its thorn by Poison
6. I heard it Through the Grapevine by Marvin Gaye
7. From Little Things Big Things Grow by Paul Kelly
8. Bed of Roses by Bon Jovi
9. Daisies by Katy Perry
10. Strawberry Swing by Coldplay
11. For the Roses by Joni Mitchell
12. Wildflower by Tom Petty
13. Bloom by Troye Sivan
14. You Don't Bring me Flowers by Neil Diamond and Barbara Streisand
15. California Dreamin' by The Mamas and the Papas
16. Plum by Troye Sivan
17. Kiss from a Rose by Seal
18. Build me up Buttercup by The Foundations
19. Let it Grow by Eric Clapton
20. San Francisco (be sure to wear flowers in your hair) by Scott McKenzie
21. Thorn in my Side by Eurythmics
