1. Measuring cups and spoons

Do you have portion size complacency? This is the unfortunate condition of ‘eyeballing’ way more than the recommended serving size of whatever it is you’re about to eat. Measuring portions is a great way to keep you in check.

2. Backyard gas barbecue/grill

With a handy barbecue outside your back door, simple, healthy meals are a snap. We’re thinking perfectly grilled chicken, steak seared just right, flavoursome fish, and fresh vegies tossed in a little olive oil. Don’t save your barbecue for special occasions – use it every day to whip your weight-loss efforts into shape.

Getty

3. Workout buddy

Specifically, someone who’ll call BS when you try to cop out of exercise. She’s the ‘annoying’ friend who will guilt you into that walk, run or Zumba class and she’s a weight-loss weapon in disguise. You can thank her later.

4. Fitness tracker

There are many trackers on the market to suit a range of budgets and personal needs, but all have one thing in common: they motivate the heck out of you! Track your weight loss better as most monitor steps, stairs climbed, heart rate, quality of sleep and kilojoules burned. They’re sold everywhere and are totally worth the investment.

5. Digital food scale

Make this nifty gadget your new best friend. No cheating on portion sizes!

Getty

6. Workout gear you love

Yes, you could exercise in a daggy old T-shirt and sweatpants. But why would you? Pulling on cute workout clothes and shoes can be surprisingly motivating.

7. Food diary app

Logging what you eat keeps you honest and helps you learn what works best for you. The best apps feature extensive kilojoule databases and barcode scanners, which are a godsend for making great choices at the grocery store. A couple we love are MyFitnessPal and Easy Diet Diary.

8. Smartphone

When you use your mobile to sync your fitness tracker with your food diary app, magic happens. Since your phone is usually with you, you can say sayonara to last excuse.

Getty

9. Fitness playlist

It really is all about that bass. The right music gets you in the zone, spurs you on, helps you keep pace, elevates your mood and distracts you (in a good way) from physical exertion. Whether it’s a driving beat or something more laid-back, a workout playlist you can groove to is a must. Google ‘best workout music’ for new ideas.

10. Reality check

As women, we’re great at overcomplicating the issue of weight loss. We emotionalise our relationship with food, blame hormones, metabolism, thyroid issues, partners, you name it. Let’s get real; very few weight problems are related to diagnosed medical conditions. Or partners. It’s still kilojoules in verses kilojoules out – burn more than you consume and you will lose weight. That’s a fact!