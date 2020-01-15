According to a report by The Intercept, you may find yourself having to go through additional airport security checks if you exhibit particular behaviours, such as yawning or whistling.

Apparently, a checklist known as the screening of Passengers by Observation Techniques was leaked to The Intercept in 2015, and the details of the what US Transport Security Administration employees find suspicious behaviour has now been revealed to the public.

Getty

The document details the following behaviours as suspicious, and requiring further security checks:

Exaggerated yawning

Excessive complaints about the screening process

Excessive throat clearing

Widely open staring eyes

Wearing improper attire for the location

Whistling as the individual approaches the screening process

Gazing down

Exaggerated or repetitive grooming gestures

Pale face from recent shaving of beard

Rubbing or wringing hands

Another interesting thing to look out for is the code ‘SSSS’, which stands for Secondary Security Screening Selection’, on your boarding pass. It may indicate that you have been tagged for additional security screening.

You might also like:

What to do if your flight is cancelled

This is the best airport in Australia 2019

Use this luggage hack to get out of the airport faster