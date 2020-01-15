According to a report by The Intercept, you may find yourself having to go through additional airport security checks if you exhibit particular behaviours, such as yawning or whistling.
Apparently, a checklist known as the screening of Passengers by Observation Techniques was leaked to The Intercept in 2015, and the details of the what US Transport Security Administration employees find suspicious behaviour has now been revealed to the public.
The document details the following behaviours as suspicious, and requiring further security checks:
- Exaggerated yawning
- Excessive complaints about the screening process
- Excessive throat clearing
- Widely open staring eyes
- Wearing improper attire for the location
- Whistling as the individual approaches the screening process
- Gazing down
- Exaggerated or repetitive grooming gestures
- Pale face from recent shaving of beard
- Rubbing or wringing hands
Another interesting thing to look out for is the code ‘SSSS’, which stands for Secondary Security Screening Selection’, on your boarding pass. It may indicate that you have been tagged for additional security screening.
