Dusk

Do not leave a burning candle unattended - if you're not nearby to watch what those flames might attach themselves to, that's when drama starts.

Way around it: Think about investing in a nice candle holder to keep those flames enclosed and manageable. This rose gold one from Dusk would look look stunning in any home.

Circa Home

Candles should always burn on a flat, even surface - if they're uneven, wax can pool and tip out, damaging furniture, burning or hurting you or someone else and even cause a fire.

Way around it: Burn your candle of choice in a room that has this sort of surface built-in already, like the bathroom or kitchen, where you can keep an eye on it. Any candle from Circa Home's range is the perfect choice.

Glasshouse Fragrances

Make sure the wick of the candle is upright and trimmed to as close to 7mm as possible during use and each time candle is relit.

Way around it: Buy a candle wick trimmer to ensure a clean burning candle. Like this stunning one from Glasshouse Fragrances.

Adore Beauty

If your candle is in a glass container or jar, stop burning before the wax burns down to about 13mm from the bottom - you don't want to shatter the glass!

Way around it: Get an open-topped jar candle that can breath and you can easily observe. Like this one from Adore Beauty.

Glasshouse Fragrances

Don't move the candle whilst it's alight - flames travel!

Way around it: If you do have to move a candle and have run out of matches or can't find the lighter, at least make sure its got a lid so it causes no drama. Glasshouse Fragrances' range all include candles in a protected case.

Mecca

You should not use water to extinguish a candle.

Way around it: A swift wave of air from the flat palm of your hand should do it. Or you can think about getting a candle snuffer like this gorgeous one from Diptyque.

Pillow Talk

Do not light candles near draughty areas - sure, dancing flames are pretty, but unsafe if they're near anything flammable.

Way around it: You could always pop them in a protected candle holder like these stunning ones from Pillow Talk.

Zanui

Keep burning candles away from children and pets - they might be a bit too young to know what to do and cause serious injury to themselves.

Way around it: Get yourself a candle holder that's too heavy to move and too sealed-up to drip anywhere like this ceramic and glass pillar candle holder. Problem solved.

Some final tips for candle safety:

Do not place candles near anything flammable, such as paper, fabrics, plastics (or poly clothing/fabrics), aerosol cans, and food products.

Do use a flame extinguisher or a wave of wind from your hand to extinguish the flame. Blowing the flame out with your mouth might send wax flying and damage property or someone else.