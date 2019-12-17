Getty

#1 More fresh mangoes are eaten around the world every day than any other fruit.

#2 Mangoes were first grown in India over 5,000 years ago.

#3 Mangoes are loaded with nutrients. A one-cup serving of mangoes contains just 100 calories. It also provides 100% of your daily vitamin C, 35% of your daily vitamin A and 12% of your daily fibre!

#4 There are over 400 mango varieties. Mangoes come in many different shapes, sizes and colours. In Australia the four most popular types of mangoes include; Calypso, Kensington Pride, R2E2 and Honey Gold.

#5 The mango has aphrodisiac qualities. It's not called the 'love fruit' for nothing. Mangoes increase the virility in men. Vitamin E, which is abundantly present in mangoes, helps to regulate sex hormones and boosts sex drive.

#6 The original paisley pattern, which is back in fashion, is based on the shape of a mango.

#7 Giving someone a basket of mangoes is considered a gesture of friendship in many cultures.

#8 The oldest living mango tree is 300 years old and is found in East Khandesh. Surprisingly, the fruit still produces viable fruit.

#9 Mangoes are related to cashews and pistachios.

#10 Mango leaves are often used at weddings to ensure the couple bear plenty of children.

