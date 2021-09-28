1. Burdock root (organic)

Burdock helps the kidneys by clearing the blood of harmful acids. It is a very good blood purifier and can help fight chronic infection, rheumatism, arthritis and skin diseases. Drinking Burdock leave infusions can strengthen the stomach muscles and help long-term indigestion. The other health benefits include relieving gout, antioxidants, relieving menopausal problems, and is an excellent blood purifier, which is why it is so helpful for treating arthritis, rheumatism, sciatica and lumbago.

2. Cat’s claw

Cat’s claw is a vine-like plant and commonly found in parts of South and Central America for its ability to heal and aid a variety of problems. One of the well-known benefits of cat’s claw is its ability to boost the immune system. Science has found that the chemical compound in cat’s claw (oxindole alkaloids) stimulates the immune system. It is also good for inflammation, such as arthritis and rheumatism. It has also been found that cat’s claw assists with stomach and bowel disorders, including colitis, Crohn’s disease, irritable bowel syndrome, leaky bowel syndrome, gastritis, duodenal ulcers, and intestinal inflammation.

3. Cha de Bugre powder

This tea has been used for years in Brazil for its weight loss and health benefits. It can increase circulation, which battles cellulite and naturally eliminates excess fluid by breaking down fatty acids. It is known to fight off hunger meaning you'll feel more satisfied with smaller portions and will be able to cut down on cravings for fatty and sugary foods. Cha de Bugre can also boost the immune system, supporting healthy digestion, liver and kidney and colon function. New research has shown that Cha de Bugre could have anti-viral qualities and can strengthen the heart. Infuse 1 teaspoon into a tea and drink 30 minutes prior to a meal. Some people find Cha de Bugre to have a stimulative effect, so it is best not taken before bedtime.

4. Chuchuhuasi wild crafted

Chuchuhuasi is an Amazonian tree. The bark is widely used in South America as an all-in-one remedy. It is traditionally used to relieve pain and inflammation and can be given to treat arthritis, rheumatism, back pain, and menstrual pain, and enhance libido. The bark is very rich in tannins and alkaloids including mayteine and maytansine, which is known to fight tumors. Used as an infusion, it is also great for muscle relaxation. It can also assist in rejuvenating and revitalising the nervous system and has been administered to sufferers of Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis.

5. Dandelion leaf organic

Dandelion leaf tea is rich in nutrients and anti-oxidants. One of its primary uses is for liver support by helping reduce fat in the liver and balance insulin levels. It also helps purify the blood and balance sugar levels.

6. Dokudami (heartleaf) tea

Dokudami, also known as ‘heartleaf’ is a highly regarded traditional healing herb. Known as a ‘cure all remedy’ and ‘ten drugs in one’ in Japanese, Korean and Chinese herbal medicine, it has many benefits such as cleansing the toxins from your system, fighting bacteria, clearing acne and supporting your immune system. It contains a hearty amount of fiber, calcium, potassium, vitamin C, beta carotene and also contains omega 3 and omega 6 essential fatty acids. Prepare the tea by infusing or simmering. It can be served hot or cold.

7. Gynostemma

The Gynostemma herb is an ‘adaptogenic’ herb, which basically means it brings your body back into balance. This tea increases stamina and strength, relieves the mind of stress, and when used on a regular basis, improves anxiety, trauma and fatigue. Gynostemma is very popular with controlling your weight. It can be used for both overweight and underweight individuals to aid in weight gain or loss. This powerful herb is also great for your immune system, with its strong content of antioxidants.

8. Chamomile

This tea is one of the oldest and loved teas around for its deep sleep aid. Chamomile works by soothing the muscles in your stomach, relieving anxiety, and can potentially reduce depression. Chamomile is also great for your skin and helps soothe irritations, reduce puffiness under the eyes, and reduce dark circles.

9. Lemon balm tea

This tea has a soothing, calming and relaxing effect on the body. Studies have shown it can also reduce anxiety and insomnia. Lemon balm has also been known to enhance mental performance and reduce stomach problems. It also assists in reducing high blood pressure, helps heal cold sores and even can help treat Alzheimer’s disease.

10. Holy Basil

Holy basil tea, also known as Tulsi, is originally from India and has excellent health benefits. Best used for colds, asthma, bronchitis, stress, headaches, upset stomachs, kidney stones, and mouth infections, the list of benefits are endless. Holy basil also contains vitamin A & C, iron, zinc, and calcium.