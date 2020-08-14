“The other day on a Kmart shopping trip I was looking at towels, I noticed they had two types – one really cheap and then they have these $10 to $13 towels which are still cheap, but when I picked it up, it was beautiful,” she wrote.

After washing the Kmart towel, she was pleasantly surprised to find that of the two, the budget Kmart towel was much fluffier and softer.

'I actually feel that the $10 Kmart towel is just as good, if not better than my expensive Sheridan towels. I fully recommend everyone go and get themselves some $10 towels from Kmart - you will not be disappointed.'

The post quickly gained hundreds of comments from people with very mixed opinions.

“I will never buy Sheridan towels again. I’ve sadly only had shocking quality with them every time I invest in buying some. Give me a Kmart $10 towel over them any day,” one wrote.

A few others took the chance to share their bad experiences with Kmart towels, claiming they'd never pick up another again.

“I spent around $200 on new towels from Kmart. All they do is push the water around your body and don't dry you. Very annoyed,” one person wrote.

“Fluff. Fluff. Fluff. Everywhere! I donated all my Kmart towels to a cat rescue,” another wrote.

Those that disagreed with the post, wrote in defense of Sheridan towels claiming they last much longer than any Kmart towel. Two people even revealed they’ve owned their Sheridan towels for up to 20 years now.

One Facebook user suggested that maybe the woman was just washing her Sheridan towels wrong, ‘the secret ladies is to wash your towels in wool wash. They will be amazing fluffy forever,' she wrote.

