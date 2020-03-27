For many people, listening to music when working out is key to keeping energized and motivated. In fact, one study found that the music you listen to while exercising can improve your endurance, while another study found that the right music can help you feel more positive while training.

Getty

With that in mind, the UK’s leading gym operator, PureGym, analysed more than 900 home workout playlists and 27,000 songs on Spotify to discover just what the world has on replay to stay motivated at home.

The data showed that Dua Lipa’s ‘Don’t Start Now’ is the number one home workout song and, perhaps surprisingly, Eminem is the most popular artist – with his tracks appearing on a third of all home workout playlists.

Top 10 Most Popular Home Workout Songs

1. Dont Start Now by Dua Lipa

2. Blinding Lights by The Weekend

3. Stupid Love yb ady Gaga

4. Physical by Dua Lipa

5. Dance Monkey by Tones and I

6. Roses by Imanbek Remix-SAINt JHN

7. The Box by Roddy Ricch

8. Lose Control by MEDUZA

9. ROXANNE by Arizona Zervas

10. 'Til I Collapse by Eminem

